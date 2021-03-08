West Virginia Senators work to help health centers across the state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D- W.Va.) and members of the Senate Appropriations Committee announced Monday $15,945,646 for health centers across West Virginia.

“Our health centers in West Virginia provide essential care to so many West Virginians,” Senator Capito said. “I’m thrilled to see this funding headed to centers across our state so they can continue delivering the vital services our West Virginians need. I will continue to advocate for the resources our health centers need to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

“Health centers play a central role in providing affordable healthcare for West Virginians, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. As more and more West Virginians receive the COVID-19 vaccine, health centers will be crucial in administrating and distributing doses to every West Virginian that wants one. I am pleased that HHS is investing in West Virginia health centers and I will continue to use my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to provide funding and resources to support our essential healthcare providers,” Senator Manchin said.

Individual awards for health centers are listed below:

Community Care of West Virginia, Inc. - $4,474,437

Shenandoah Valley Medical System, Inc. - $4,453,591

Community Health Systems, Inc. - $3,197,164

New River Health Association, Inc. - $2,390,971

Belington Community Medical Services Association - $1, 429,283

This funding will be made available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

