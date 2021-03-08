Advertisement

Wildlife Center of Virginia celebrates world wildlife week

Wildlife Center of Virginia
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is celebrating world wildlife week from March 8-12.

March 3 was World Wildlife Day, but the center wanted to stretch it into a week-long celebration with a variety of programs.

This year’s theme is “Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet.” The center will hold discussions on such topics as how harvesting trees can help save wildlife, making better homes for wildlife in your backyard, and the cost of littering for aquatic and marine wildlife.

The talks are meant to allow and encourage interaction and conversations with the experts.

“Learning how we all fit together in the same ecosystem is just so important, and that’s kind of what this week is going to help people to understand. We’re one big ecosystem, everybody’s in it together. There’s a lot to learn and a lot to share from that,” Wildlife Center of Virginia Outreach Coordinator Alex Wehrung said.

The virtual discussions are free for anyone to join and a list of programs for the week can be found at https://www.wildlifecenter.org/

