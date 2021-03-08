Advertisement

Woman in energy shatters glass ceiling in male-dominated field

Cassandra Frysinger is recognized for her success at SVEC.
Cassandra Frysinger is recognized for her success at SVEC.(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — In honor of Women’s History Month, the National Rural Electric Cooperative is recognizing Cassandra Frysinger from the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative for her success in a male-dominated field, where she focuses on renewable energy and generation as the energy program coordinator.

Frysinger says women make up less than a quarter of the nation’s utility workforce, but that doesn’t stop her.

“Being a woman looking for an engineering job and being in engineering can be really hard to break into industries that are typically male-dominated. This job has been a really interesting mix of not only engineering, but customer service that I think was a really good fit for me,” Frysinger said.

Frysinger encourages women interested to get into the energy sector to apply.

“A lot of women underestimate how much they can bring to an organization,” she said. “So don’t underestimate yourself, apply.”

