Better Busines Bureau is warning of new Facebook scam

This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia is warning people about false messages from so-called “friends.”

Usually, the fake account will ask you to click on a link to donate, or offer you a product.

The Better Business Bureau’s Barry Moore says you better double-check who you’re talking to.

“Any time you’re on Facebook or any other social media site, if you have that little bird whispering in your ear, ‘something’s not right,’ It’s probably not right,” Moore said. “Do some research on who that is online and don’t click into any link of people that you’re not sure of.”

Moore says if you think someone is trying to scam you, you can report it to Facebook as well as the Better Business Bureau.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

