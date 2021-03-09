Better Busines Bureau is warning of new Facebook scam

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia is warning people about false messages from so-called “friends.”

Usually, the fake account will ask you to click on a link to donate, or offer you a product.

The Better Business Bureau’s Barry Moore says you better double-check who you’re talking to.

“Any time you’re on Facebook or any other social media site, if you have that little bird whispering in your ear, ‘something’s not right,’ It’s probably not right,” Moore said. “Do some research on who that is online and don’t click into any link of people that you’re not sure of.”

Moore says if you think someone is trying to scam you, you can report it to Facebook as well as the Better Business Bureau.

