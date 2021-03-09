Advertisement

Bill setting up online payment system goes to WVa governor

In efforts to ensure security at state capitols in our region-- police officials from west...
In efforts to ensure security at state capitols in our region-- police officials from west Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky say steps are being taken.(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would make online payments for state or local government services available throughout West Virginia has received final legislative approval.

The House of Delegates voted 98-0 Monday to approve the bill, which previously passed the state Senate. It now goes to Gov. Jim Justice for his signature.

Proposed by state Treasurer Riley Moore’s office, the bill would require county and local governments to give residents and businesses the option by March 2023 to make payments online through the treasurer’s electronic payment system. It includes payments of taxes, fees and fines.

Payments also could still be made by person or by mail.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Coronavirus Virginia
First case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 identified in Central Va.
Governor Ralph Northam has high hopes about what is on the horizon, post pandemic in Virginia.
Virginia’s governor reflects on COVID-19 decisions, impacts and fallout
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 892 on Monday
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine filling a needle for administering the vaccine. Feb. 17, 2021
Central Shenandoah Health District updates COVID-19 vaccine appointment process

Latest News

Staunton School leaders support 4% employee raise
Staunton School leaders support 4% employee raise
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,537 on Tuesday
LIVE at 2: Northam holds COVID-19 press briefing Tuesday
Central Shenandoah Health District to post unfilled COVID-19 vaccine appointments online