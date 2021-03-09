Capitol Police Master Officer dies while undergoing treatment for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 33-year veteran of the Virginia Division of Capitol Police has died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Master Officer Woodrow W. “Buddy” Dowdy III died Tuesday at the age of 60.

Officials said he had experienced a period of declining health, and died while undergoing treatment at a local hospital for COVID-19

Dowdy was a member of the Capitol Police honor guard and was a mainstay at what is known as Capitol Square’s Post 1.

“Buddy was a natural to be stationed at the guard house at Post 1 and greet the governor, legislators, visitors and others arriving at Capitol Square,” said Col. Anthony S. Pike, the Capitol Police chief. “His easy-going personality allowed him to be professional while also making visitors feel relaxed and welcome.”

Dowdy joined the Capitol Police in July 1987 at the age of 27. He received numerous commendations over his career, both from the division and members of the General Assembly.

In 2017, he became a master officer and also served as a field training officer.

“Buddy chose as his career service to others, and for that, we all benefited,” Pike said. “We will miss him tremendously, and we ask that everyone keep his wife, Cheryl, as well as his son, Wilson, and other family and friends in your prayers.”

Funeral arrangements were still being made.

