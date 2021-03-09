Advertisement

Capitol Police Master Officer dies while undergoing treatment for COVID-19

A 33-year veteran of the Virginia Division of Capitol Police has died while undergoing...
A 33-year veteran of the Virginia Division of Capitol Police has died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.(Capitol Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 33-year veteran of the Virginia Division of Capitol Police has died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Master Officer Woodrow W. “Buddy” Dowdy III died Tuesday at the age of 60.

Officials said he had experienced a period of declining health, and died while undergoing treatment at a local hospital for COVID-19

Dowdy was a member of the Capitol Police honor guard and was a mainstay at what is known as Capitol Square’s Post 1.

“Buddy was a natural to be stationed at the guard house at Post 1 and greet the governor, legislators, visitors and others arriving at Capitol Square,” said Col. Anthony S. Pike, the Capitol Police chief. “His easy-going personality allowed him to be professional while also making visitors feel relaxed and welcome.”

Dowdy joined the Capitol Police in July 1987 at the age of 27. He received numerous commendations over his career, both from the division and members of the General Assembly.

In 2017, he became a master officer and also served as a field training officer.

“Buddy chose as his career service to others, and for that, we all benefited,” Pike said. “We will miss him tremendously, and we ask that everyone keep his wife, Cheryl, as well as his son, Wilson, and other family and friends in your prayers.”

Funeral arrangements were still being made.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Coronavirus Virginia
First case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 identified in Central Va.
Governor Ralph Northam has high hopes about what is on the horizon, post pandemic in Virginia.
Virginia’s governor reflects on COVID-19 decisions, impacts and fallout
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 892 on Monday
House fire displaces Waynesboro family
Waynesboro house fire displaces four adults and three children Monday night

Latest News

Northam delivers COVID-19 briefing, discusses vaccine distribution
Northam delivers COVID-19 briefing, discusses vaccine distribution
Evening weather forecast 3/9/2021
Evening weather forecast 3/9/2021
Local doctor reacts to vaccine passport idea
Local doctor reacts to vaccine passport idea
Gubernatorial candidate rolls out healthcare plan during Charlottesville stop
Gubernatorial candidate rolls out healthcare plan during Charlottesville stop
‘Adam and his family deserve answers:’ VCU outlines plan for independent Greek Life Review
‘Adam and his family deserve answers:’ VCU outlines plan for independent Greek Life Review