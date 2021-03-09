Central Shenandoah Health District to post unfilled COVID-19 vaccine appointments online

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Shenandoah Health District has begun offering COVID-19 vaccination appointment slots on its website, in an effort to get as many vaccines disbursed as quickly as possible.

The health district said it is the beginning of a transition in its vaccine clinic appointment process. The CSHD will continue to email and call pre-registered, eligible people to schedule their appointments; any appointment slots not filled within 24 hours prior to a vaccine clinic will be posted to the district’s website at noon. The date, time, location and eligibility criteria for the clinic will be posted, as well as the scheduling link for those who meet the criteria.

The district said its goal is to get vaccines into arms as quickly, efficiently and equitably as possible.

“We hope that by offering vaccine opportunities on our website, our vaccination clinics will be more accessible to eligible community members,” said CSHD Health Director Dr. Laura Kornegay.

The district also noted that the supply of COVID-19 vaccines has increased significantly with the introduction of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Residents should continue to pre-register for the vaccine by calling 877-829-4682 or by clicking here. Priority access to upcoming vaccination clinics will be given to those who are pre-registered. The district says none of its vaccine clinics will accept walk-in appointments.

Those eligible to make an appointment and who are in the pre-registration system will be called or emailed by the health district two to five days prior to a clinic. Those meeting the eligibility criteria should also live or work in the CSHD.

