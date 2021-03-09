Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health District to post unfilled COVID-19 vaccine appointments online

(WTVG)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Shenandoah Health District has begun offering COVID-19 vaccination appointment slots on its website, in an effort to get as many vaccines disbursed as quickly as possible.

The health district said it is the beginning of a transition in its vaccine clinic appointment process. The CSHD will continue to email and call pre-registered, eligible people to schedule their appointments; any appointment slots not filled within 24 hours prior to a vaccine clinic will be posted to the district’s website at noon. The date, time, location and eligibility criteria for the clinic will be posted, as well as the scheduling link for those who meet the criteria.

The district said its goal is to get vaccines into arms as quickly, efficiently and equitably as possible.

“We hope that by offering vaccine opportunities on our website, our vaccination clinics will be more accessible to eligible community members,” said CSHD Health Director Dr. Laura Kornegay.

The district also noted that the supply of COVID-19 vaccines has increased significantly with the introduction of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Residents should continue to pre-register for the vaccine by calling 877-829-4682 or by clicking here. Priority access to upcoming vaccination clinics will be given to those who are pre-registered. The district says none of its vaccine clinics will accept walk-in appointments.

Those eligible to make an appointment and who are in the pre-registration system will be called or emailed by the health district two to five days prior to a clinic. Those meeting the eligibility criteria should also live or work in the CSHD.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Coronavirus Virginia
First case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 identified in Central Va.
Governor Ralph Northam has high hopes about what is on the horizon, post pandemic in Virginia.
Virginia’s governor reflects on COVID-19 decisions, impacts and fallout
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 892 on Monday
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine filling a needle for administering the vaccine. Feb. 17, 2021
Central Shenandoah Health District updates COVID-19 vaccine appointment process

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,537 on Tuesday
LIVE at 2: Northam holds COVID-19 press briefing Tuesday
A man walks into a restaurant displaying a "Now Hiring" sign, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in...
AP-NORC poll: Many in US still face COVID-19 financial loss
Those who are fully vaccinated can skip their face masks in certain, low risk situations, but...
CDC gives new guidance for fully vaccinated but doesn't budge on travel