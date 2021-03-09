Central Valley Habitat for Humanity receives $450,000 grant to continue to build affordable housing

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The sound of saws and hammers is a constant noise of change on Virginia Avenue in Harrisonburg and it will continue to be heard after Central Valley Habitat for Humanity received a $450,000 grant.

The money will come as a loan from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development as part of the Affordable and Special Needs Housing program.

As long as the loan money is used to build homes, the loan does not have to be paid back.

David Wenger, executive director, said all of the money will be used to build two new duplexes adjacent to a current build on Virginia Ave.

“Two duplexes which will be four units here on Virginia Avenue and then there will be one home in the Brentwood Subdivision in Rockingham County,” Wenger said.

While the grant does provide a large amount of money, Wenger said when you build five homes the money can run out quickly. He said as they begin to work on these new homes in the summer they’re still asking for sponsors and volunteers.

The family of a home also play a large role in the build by not only paying a mortgage but also performing 200 hours of “sweat equity” where they help physically with the build.

With the loan money from DHCD, the affiliate is targeting being able to finish the five homes in the next 18 months. This will allow them to place five local, low-income families in their homes by mid-2022.

Wenger said after this project Central Valley Habitat for Humanity will have helped built 78 homes during its lifetime in the Valley.

