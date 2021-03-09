Advertisement

Dayton looking to fill vacant town council position

Applications will be due by March 22.
Applications will be due by March 22.(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) — The town of Dayton is looking to fill a vacant council seat after Councilmember Tara Worthy resigned on Friday.

The town said since Worthy moved out of the town limits, she could no longer serve on the council and alerted the town. Angela Lawrence, town manager, said Worthy will still be active in the community as she owns a business in the town.

The application is now available online and will be accepted until March 22, with hopes to appoint a new member by April 12.

“We’ve had in the past some turnover in staff and we really feel like we’re stable now,” Lawrence said. “We feel that we have a strong council and a strong staff, and it’s time to start building on the stability.”

Applicants must be a registered voter in Dayton and will serve until a special election this November. Council hopes the person interested in the vacant spot will be interested in running again in November.

Lawrence said they hope to have an applicant finalized in time for the council’s retreat.

In April of 2020, two council seats became vacant after Councilman Zachary (Zack) Fletchall and Councilmember Todd Collier passed away within a few weeks of each other.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Coronavirus Virginia
First case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 identified in Central Va.
Governor Ralph Northam has high hopes about what is on the horizon, post pandemic in Virginia.
Virginia’s governor reflects on COVID-19 decisions, impacts and fallout
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 892 on Monday
House fire displaces Waynesboro family
Waynesboro house fire displaces four adults and three children Monday night

Latest News

Volunteers for the Staunton Legacy Tree Project planted over 800 trees in October 2020,...
Shenandoah Green Staunton Legacy Tree Project works to plant trees for every Staunton student
This home is a part of the faith build project going on at Virginia Avenue which involves...
Central Valley Habitat for Humanity receives $450,000 grant to continue to build affordable housing
What infectious disease experts say you can do if you’re fully vaccinated
Lacey Spring Elementary School playground
One Rockingham County elementary school is looking to revamp their playground