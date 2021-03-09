Dayton looking to fill vacant town council position

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) — The town of Dayton is looking to fill a vacant council seat after Councilmember Tara Worthy resigned on Friday.

The town said since Worthy moved out of the town limits, she could no longer serve on the council and alerted the town. Angela Lawrence, town manager, said Worthy will still be active in the community as she owns a business in the town.

The application is now available online and will be accepted until March 22, with hopes to appoint a new member by April 12.

“We’ve had in the past some turnover in staff and we really feel like we’re stable now,” Lawrence said. “We feel that we have a strong council and a strong staff, and it’s time to start building on the stability.”

Applicants must be a registered voter in Dayton and will serve until a special election this November. Council hopes the person interested in the vacant spot will be interested in running again in November.

Lawrence said they hope to have an applicant finalized in time for the council’s retreat.

In April of 2020, two council seats became vacant after Councilman Zachary (Zack) Fletchall and Councilmember Todd Collier passed away within a few weeks of each other.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.