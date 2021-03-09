Advertisement

Free tax prep services available to some in Page and Shenandoah counties

Because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, trained volunteers with People Inc. will assist clients over Zoom appointments to ensure everyone’s health and safety.
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Tax season has begun, and there are some free income tax preparation services available for individuals that make $57,000 a year or less.

Rachel Fogg with People Inc. said tax preparation cannot be done over the phone because the IRS requires people to verify their identity during the tax preparation process. She said participants will have to present their IDs during the Zoom meeting and a volunteer will verify that it matches their identity.

“Once an appointment is made, a staff person will actually guide them through everything they need to bring to their appointment,” Fogg said. “They’ll let them know what documents to have gathered and who to have with you, if necessary, so we will prepare you for that first appointment.”

People Inc. offers free tax preparation to qualified clients in Clarke County, Frederick County, Page County, Shenandoah County and Warren County.

You can call People Inc. at (276) 619-2235 or email volunteerservices@peopleinc.net to set up an appointment.

