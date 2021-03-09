LIVE at 2: Northam holds COVID-19 press briefing Tuesday

Governor Ralph Northam is set to deliver a COVID-19 press briefing on Tuesday, March 9 to address the Commonwealth on Virginia’s latest COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts.

You can watch the briefing below, on WHSV’s Facebook page or on the governor’s Facebook page.

This story will be updated with information from the briefing.

In a mid-December briefing, Northam established new COVID-19 restrictions, which went into effect on December 14, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. These new restrictions, which Northam said will remain in effect until at least the end of February, are as follows:

Modified Stay at Home Order: All individuals in Virginia must remain at their place of residence between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Exceptions include obtaining food and goods, traveling to and from work, and seeking medical attention. On a February 24 briefing, Northam announced this restriction would be lifted on March 1.

Universal mask requirement: All Virginians aged five and over are required to wear face coverings in indoor settings shared with others and when outdoors within six feet of another person. This order expands the current statewide mask mandate, which has been in place since May 29, and requires all individuals aged five and over to wear face coverings in indoor and outdoor public settings outside of their own household. These changes are consistent with new CDC guidelines , released December 4, which recommend universal wearing of face coverings.

Reduction in social gatherings: All social gatherings must be limited to 10 individuals, down from the current cap of 25 people. Social gatherings include, but are not limited to, parties, celebrations, or other social events, regardless of whether they occur indoors or outdoors. This does not apply to religious services, employment settings, or educational settings. Restaurants and retail stores are already governed by strict social distancing requirements, and are not included in this limit. On a February 24 briefing, Northam announced outdoor social gatherings would be limited to 25 people as of March 1. Northam also said public entertainment and music venues can hold guests with a 30 percent capacity, with a limit of 1,000 people as of March 1.

Continued limits on dining establishments: Virginia restaurants are currently governed by strict social distancing and sanitization requirements, which remain in place. The on-site sale, consumption, and possession of alcohol remains prohibited after 10:00 p.m. in any restaurant, dining establishment, food court, brewery, microbrewery, distillery, winery, or tasting room. All restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms must close by midnight. On a February 24 briefing, Northam announced alcohol sales will be expanded to midnight as of March 1.

Teleworking: Employees that can telework are strongly encouraged to do so.

COVID-19 in Virginia

As of Tuesday, March 9, Virginia has had 588,129 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 1,537 case increase since Monday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 6.3% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 5.8% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

107 additional deaths were reported on Monday, leaving the death toll at 9,790.

According to the data dashboard, as of March 9, 1,540,149 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 850,774 people are fully vaccinated. 2,790,135 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

