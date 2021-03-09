Advertisement

Local doctor reacts to vaccine passport idea

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A new concept of “vaccine passports” has sparked debate internationally.

The concept of a vaccine passport would allow those who are able to provide proof of vaccination to travel.

The World Health Organization says they are against it because of limited availability. Sentara’s Vice President of Medical Affairs Anthony Bruno says we simply don’t know enough about it yet.

“I think it’s probably very wise to take a measured approach on this one until we are assured that we have gotten more vaccination out to folks, especially those that are underserved, whether it’s in the United States or not,” Bruno said. “And then pending that, being assured that we’re confident in the process and how it’s working, that accurate data is being kept, and is being shared,”

Bruno says we should wait for CDC guidance on the concept. Although, he says it could work in theory.

“The possibility of a vaccine passport would be very useful for select folks, those that do a lot of traveling, of course, those that need to travel out of the country or outside of the state,” Bruno said. “I think if it’s done well, and safely and accurately, it can be helpful.”

Bruno says Sentara is working hard to get those out of their reach vaccinated.

