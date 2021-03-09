McDaniel named CAA Rookie of the Year, Jefferson earns First Team honors

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison freshman guard Peyton McDaniel has been named CAA Rookie of the Year for her performance during the 2020-2021 season. The conference announced its regular-season awards Tuesday.

Despite missing six games due to injury, McDaniel has put together a stellar debut season. She’s averaging 12.4 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per contest while leading the team in three-pointers made with 30.

JMU sophomore guard Kiki Jefferson earned First Team All-CAA honors. She leads the Dukes in scoring, at 15.2 points per game, and rebounding, at 7.9 boards per contest. Jefferson also leads JMU in minutes played at 29.2 minutes per game.

The second-seeded Dukes are scheduled to play No. 7 Northeastern in the quarterfinals of the CAA Tournament Thursday. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at Elon’s Schar Center in Elon, NC.

JMU Women’s Basketball - All-CAA Honors

Peyton McDaniel - CAA Rookie of the Year

Kiki Jefferson - First Team All-CAA

Rayne Tucker - Third Team All-CAA

Jamia Hazell - CAA All-Rookie Team

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.