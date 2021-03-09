Advertisement

One Rockingham County elementary school is looking to revamp their playground

Lacey Spring Elementary School is planning to redo their playground.
Lacey Spring Elementary School playground
Lacey Spring Elementary School playground(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Rockingham County Superintendent Oskar Scheikl announced the reopening of county school playgrounds at Monday’s school board meeting.

Lacey Spring Elementary School Principal Tammy May said the sound of her students’ voices on the playground was like music to her ears.

“I absolutely have no words to describe how I am feeling right now. As you can hear in the background the giggles and the squeals. We’ve waited quite some time to bring the children back out to our playgrounds,” May said.

One of the playgrounds at Lacey Spring is about 20 years old, and May said ongoing issues like splintered wood have led them to get a new playground.

The school is opening the project to the community and for each donation of a certain amount from a community member or a local business, their name will be put on a plaque on the playground.

“We just want our families and our community to know how much we appreciate any and all that will come in to take care of our children and our community,” May said.

For now, students still wear masks while on the equipment and wash their hands once inside, but May said she is glad they are able to play together.

“Having children play on the playground is developmentally appropriate,” May said. “Having them interact with each other and creatively explore the playgrounds, that is what is super important for our children right now,” May said.

Rockingham Park at the Crossroads has also been open, along with community playgrounds in Harrisonburg.

The one exception is “Dream Come True.”

