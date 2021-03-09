Advertisement

Postseason play begins Thursday for Dukes

By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team begins postseason play Thursday.

The Dukes have earned the No. 2 seed for the CAA Tournament and are scheduled to play No. 7 Northeastern in the quarterfinals Thursday night at Elon’s Schar Center in Elon, NC. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

While JMU enters the tournament as a high seed, the Dukes went just 9-6 in CAA play during the regular season and 13-9 overall. JMU struggled to put together consecutive wins during conference play, failing to win more than two straight games at any point throughout the CAA regular season.

“We literally have won and lost to every team we played twice this year,” said JMU head coach Sean O’Regan. “So you know what it takes to lose to Elon, to Delaware, to Drexel. But you also know what it takes to beat Delaware, Drexel, Elon. So I think there is a benefit to having that.”

The Dukes will have to play in the CAA Tournament without sophomore forward Rayne Tucker. According to O’Regan, Tucker is out due to a knee injury. She started 21 games during the regular season, averaging 10.3 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game, and registering 26 blocked shots.

