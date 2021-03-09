Rep. Cline urging governor to increase attendance capacity at outdoor high school sporting events

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia congressman Ben Cline is urging Governor Ralph Northam to increase the attendance capacity at outdoor high school sporting events.

In a bill that Cline and Rep. Bob Good proposed Thursday, they suggested amending Northam’s Executive Order to increase to 50 percent capacity or 500 people, whichever number is greater, at outdoor school sporting events.

This would be an increase from the current spectator guidelines of the lesser of a maximum of 30 percent capacity or 250 people.

Cline and Good also wrote in the bill: “We are particularly concerned that the Executive Order also directs that people sit 10 feet apart outdoors, which is more restrictive than guidance from the Centers for Disease Control to keep a distance of “6 feet of space between yourself and others at all times.”

“We’re hoping that the Governor will release some more relaxed standards,” Cline said. “High school football is only going on for another couple of weeks, so time is of the essence. We really want to give other students, parents, and community members this great opportunity to get out and support their high school football team and get past this pandemic as quickly as we can.”

Cline believes this could help address the emotional and mental impacts of the pandemic.

“We need to open up the economy,” Cline said. “We need to get kids back in the classroom. Part of this is to get kids back engaged in the activities they love. High school sports, including high school football, is a big part of it. High school football is important no matter where you go up and down the Valley.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.