Rockingham County School Board to hear potential of more students learning in classrooms

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board will meet on Monday night to talk about the possibility of bringing more students back into the classrooms.

Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl will present some ideas and talk about research surrounding COVID-19 spread on high touch areas, like playgrounds.

Scheikl said the county sent out a survey last week to learn about staff concerns on possibly bringing all students into the classrooms four days a week.

“This will be the potential for doing that. It’s not set, and the decision hasn’t been made. We’ll also have to talk about what we want to see if the metrics,” Scheikl said.

Rockingham County is in the “orange” zone of the CDC’s school metrics guide.

The next goal is to be in the “yellow” zone.

Scheikl also said in a few weeks all staff members who wanted the COVID-19 vaccine will be fully vaccinated.

That meeting begins at 7:00 p.m.

