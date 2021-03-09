Advertisement

VCU’s Division of Student Affairs to conduct review of Greek life following student’s death

Adam Oake's dad and cousin say they’re heartbroken over losing who they call their teddy bear,...
Adam Oake's dad and cousin say they’re heartbroken over losing who they call their teddy bear, who was full of love and wanted to show that to everyone he met. (Source: Family Photos)(Family Photos)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University’s President Michael Rao has charged the Division of Student Affairs to conduct an independent comprehensive review of Greek life at the university.

This comes following the death of Adam Oakes, who was found dead in an off-campus house on West Clay Street early Saturday, February 27. His family believes Oakes was hazed during a party on Friday night after he accepted a bid to join Delta Chi.

Police and VCU have not confirmed these reports of hazing.

“No parent should receive a call from a college president offering sympathy for the loss of their child. I’m sickened by what happened and continue to urge anyone who has information to speak up and contact Richmond or VCU Police,” Rao said.

During the review of Greek life, the Division of Student Affairs will examine the following:

  • Governance, relationship with university administration and university oversight, including the role of advisors and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life
  • Accountability of members and chapters including incident reporting processes and transparency around outcomes
  • Issues related to hazing, alcohol and drug abuse and sexual violence
  • Policies and practices related to recruitment and education of new members
  • Member experience such as social, educational, philanthropic activities, and academic success; connections and commitment to VCU and the Richmond community; and general practices related to inclusion, safety and well-being
  • Alumni involvement

Rao said the goal is for something like this to never happen again and build a model that promotes health and safety, along with a climate of respect and inclusion.

“Adam and his family deserve answers and there will be accountability. We will honor Adam’s life by setting the bar highest for the very organizations he wanted so much to be part of,” Rao said.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Coronavirus Virginia
First case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 identified in Central Va.
Governor Ralph Northam has high hopes about what is on the horizon, post pandemic in Virginia.
Virginia’s governor reflects on COVID-19 decisions, impacts and fallout
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 892 on Monday
House fire displaces Waynesboro family
Waynesboro house fire displaces four adults and three children Monday night

Latest News

Sen. Manchin announces parts of COVID Relief Package to benefit West Virginia
W.Va. Senate passes needle exchange bill
Senator Tim Kaine
Kaine, colleagues introduce legislation to strengthen mental health response to COVID-19 pandemic
This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in...
Better Busines Bureau is warning of new Facebook scam