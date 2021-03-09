VCU’s Division of Student Affairs to conduct review of Greek life following student’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University’s President Michael Rao has charged the Division of Student Affairs to conduct an independent comprehensive review of Greek life at the university.

This comes following the death of Adam Oakes, who was found dead in an off-campus house on West Clay Street early Saturday, February 27. His family believes Oakes was hazed during a party on Friday night after he accepted a bid to join Delta Chi.

Police and VCU have not confirmed these reports of hazing.

“No parent should receive a call from a college president offering sympathy for the loss of their child. I’m sickened by what happened and continue to urge anyone who has information to speak up and contact Richmond or VCU Police,” Rao said.

During the review of Greek life, the Division of Student Affairs will examine the following:

Governance, relationship with university administration and university oversight, including the role of advisors and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life

Accountability of members and chapters including incident reporting processes and transparency around outcomes

Issues related to hazing, alcohol and drug abuse and sexual violence

Policies and practices related to recruitment and education of new members

Member experience such as social, educational, philanthropic activities, and academic success; connections and commitment to VCU and the Richmond community; and general practices related to inclusion, safety and well-being

Alumni involvement

Rao said the goal is for something like this to never happen again and build a model that promotes health and safety, along with a climate of respect and inclusion.

“Adam and his family deserve answers and there will be accountability. We will honor Adam’s life by setting the bar highest for the very organizations he wanted so much to be part of,” Rao said.

