Virginia Tech’s Young named ACC Coach of the Year

Virginia Tech men’s basketball head coach Mike Young has been named the ACC Coach of the Year.
Virginia Tech men's basketball head coach Mike Young has been named the ACC Coach of the Year.
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Tech men’s basketball head coach Mike Young has been named the ACC Coach of the Year.

The honor was announced Monday along with the rest of the ACC Men’s Basketball Awards for the 2020-2021 season.

Young guided the Hokies to a 15-5 overall record during the regular season and the No. 3 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament after Virginia Tech was picked to finish 11th in the conference’s preseason poll.

