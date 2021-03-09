Virginia vaccine coordinator says registration website fixes are coming next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s vaccine coordinator is hopeful that internal fixes being tested this week will help with the registration process moving forward. But this has been an on-going issue for months now which is garnering a lot of complaints.

“Hopefully it will resolve a lot of these issues. We’ll have more to report on that next week. But clearly, it has not been an ideal situation with these registration platforms,” said Dr. Danny Avula, who is leading the state vaccine effort.

First, the state used a system called VAMS, but because users had to create an online account with that, Virginia switched to PREPMOD.

However, PREPMOD’s links are sharable. Sharing a link means those who aren’t eligible for a vaccine can sign up, causing local health departments to have to double-check and slowing the process.

“We’ve heard that feedback clearly from our providers who are using this. We’ve been working every week to try to get better and I think we’re pretty close,” said Dr. Avula.

Tuesday, during a COVID-19 state response briefing, Governor Ralph Northam said his education department issued updated guidance for school divisions to bring students safely back inside the classroom. Currently, about a dozen school divisions have virtual-only options. That will change over the next month.

“I understand your concerns about your children being back in the classroom. It is one of the safest places to be, and I encourage all of you to be open-minded,” said Governor Ralph Northam, (D) Virginia.

Moderna and Pfizer’s weekly vaccine shipments remain the same at 188,000 doses.

While the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be limited for the next two weeks, 100,000 doses will start rolling in each week by the end of March.

“We’re in a race to get everyone vaccinated before we run up against some variant that is...either more resistant or more deadly,” said Dr. Norm Oliver, Virginia Health Commissioner.

Over the next three months, 13 sites across the state will be ready for mass vaccine clinics.

Vaccine efforts will ramp up in Petersburg next week. The state wants to bring contractors to a large vaccine clinic already operating at Virginia State University to increase capacity.

