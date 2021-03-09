Waynesboro house fire displaces four adults and three children Monday night

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A family in Waynesboro is displaced after a fire damaged their home Monday night.

Fire crews in Stuarts Draft, Augusta County and Lyndhurst responded around 10:45 p.m. to a home along Brook Circle.

James Summy, Assistant Fire Chief with the Stuart’s Draft Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire was put out in about 30 minutes.

The fire originated in the home’s basement and was contained to one room.

The basement suffered major fire damage but the rest of the home mostly had smoke and water damage.

Summy said no foul play is suspected and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. However, officials suspect the cause may be due to an electrical issue.

No one injuries were reported but four adults and three children were displaced. Summy said they are getting help from the Red Cross.

