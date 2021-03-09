Waynesboro Public Works updates on Loth Springs Project

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro Loth Springs Project continues to progress as city leaders move to adopt city properties to expand the project area.

The project is comprised of 12 acres of land and city properties. On the agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting, leaders on the project will ask the council to adopt a resolution dedicating the Loth Springs Natural Area as a public recreation facility.

According to city documents, more than $1.2 million dollars were received in the Dupont Natural Resources Damage Assessment (NDRA) settlement. The settlement funds the Loth Springs Project, which is adjacent to the Arch Avenue entrance of the South River Greenway.

“The overall project goals are habitat restoration, along the South River reducing pollution from urban sources upstream, reducing pollution from stormwater runoff. It should also create a much better experience for Greenway users,” Trafford McRae with the City of Waynesboro Public works office explained.

McRae said that Dupont donated several acres of land, including Loth Springs.

“All those packaged together will make neat little 12-acre approximately area there at the Arch avenue Greenway access. It will make it a much more natural feeling. Right now, I think it does feel a little bit almost claustrophobic, the way it is currently situated,” McRae said in a Zoom interview.

The timeline for the Loth Springs Project extends into 2023.

“Long-term, we will be moving a fence that is right next to the Greenway now a couple hundred feet away, then actually opening up a creek that is currently underground through a process that is called daylighting the stream,” McRae said. “So we will actually go through and engineering design to hire a contractor to actually open that creek up and move it from where it is piped now.

To learn more about Waynesboro Parks and Recreation, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.