What infectious disease experts say you can do if you’re fully vaccinated

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced new guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated for the coronavirus.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated means it has been two weeks after an individual received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

New guidelines from CDC for those who are fully vaccinated include:

You can gather with other vaccinated people, without your mask

You can visit indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household

If you have been exposed to COVID-19 and you do not have any symptoms, you do not need to be tested for the virus If you live in a group setting and you’re exposed you should still get tested and stay away from others.



“The main thing is you can spend time with other fully vaccinated people, without wearing a mask and without socially distancing,” Dr. William Petri with the University of Virginia explained. “So if you have friends relatives and they are also fully vaccinated, it’s like going back a year and you can just spend time with them in their homes.”

“Everyone, whether vaccinated or not should continue to avoid medium and large-size gatherings as well as non-essential travel,” Dr. Walensky, the director of the CDC, explained.

Millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered throughout the Commonwealth and more than 850,000 people are fully vaccinated.

“As we break the pandemic transmission, we will be able to go back to doing things like concerts sporting events,” Dr. Petri explained. “A lot of things that we have given up in life but voluntarily given up because they are not safe right now, we will back to doing that.”

For more information on the new CDC guidelines, click here.

