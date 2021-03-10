50+ population with certain conditions eligible for vaccine through Central Shenandoah Health District

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With three approved COVID-19 vaccines now going into arms around the country, more people are becoming eligible to get their shot now.

The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) opened its eligibility up to other Phase 1b essential workers, and those 50 years old and up with certain medical conditions that put them at an increased risk for severe illness.

According to the CDC, there are almost two dozen underlying health conditions that can put adults of any age at increased risk for severe illness for COVID-19. The CDC classifies conditions into two lists: Those that are “at increased risk” and those who “might be at an increased risk.”

Those at increased risk include adults of any age with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, heart conditions, immunocompromised state from a solid organ transplant, obesity, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking, and Type 2 diabetes.

Those that might be at increased risk include adults of any age with asthma, cerebrovascular disease, cystic fibrosis, hypertension or high blood pressure, neurologic conditions, liver disease, overweight, pulmonary fibrosis, thalassemia, Type 1 diabetes, and those with an immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplants, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines.

If you experience any of those underlying conditions and are 50 years old or older, you now can receive a shot from the CSHD.

Marsha Rodeffer, the Nurse Manager with the CSHD, said they are working on this group at Johnson and Johnson clinics this week. She said expanding eligibility to this group of adults can help relieve health care systems.

“By opening it up to this group, this will help deal with the burden of disease and possibly even reduce the number of deaths that we have in our community,” Rodeffer said.

She said the CSHD encourages people to speak with their health care provider to discuss if the vaccine is right for them.

New questions were added to the Virginia COVID-19 vaccine registration system last week, so Rodeffer reminds people to update their information. She said changes on the registration, to your job or health record could make you qualify now.

To pre-register for the vaccine, click here, or to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine from the Central Shenandoah Health District, click here.

