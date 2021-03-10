AAA Mid-Atlantic: Safe driving in the rain

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This Winter brought snow storm after snow storm, creating hazards along roadways. As many are excited to put the season behind us and move onto Spring, the warmer temperatures can pose the risk of heavy rainfall. This can make it difficult to see while driving. Before you hit the roads this Spring, AAA officials want you to be prepared.

Morgan Dean with AAA Mid-Atlantic says, if you ever have your wipers on, you need to have your headlights on as well.

Just like when driving in snow, you should slow down and create extra space between yourself and other vehicles.

Dean says, it’s important to remember rain puddles can be much deeper than they seem.

“If you don’t know how deep it is, don’t drive through it,” Dean says. “12-inches of water can carry away mini vehicles, two feet of water can carry away mini SUVs and trucks. It is too dangerous, your best bet as the old saying goes, turn around don’t drown.”

Dean also says, potholes are more common this time of year, and can often get disguised as puddles. Running over a pothole can create heavy damage to your vehicle, so Dean suggests if you see one you should safely change lanes to avoid it, and report it to VDOT.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.