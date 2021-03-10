Applications sought for WVa abandoned mine site projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection says applications are being accepted for grants available for economic development projects near abandoned mine sites.

The department says federal funding of $25 million is available for the projects and is administered by the Office of Abandoned Mine Lands and Reclamation Pilot Program.

Projects must be located on or adjacent to mine sites that did not operate after Aug. 3, 1977. Completed applications are due July 31.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.