Augusta Health expands criteria for vaccine clinics

Beginning with the clinic on March 11, the age criteria to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Augusta Health will lower to those age 45-64 with underlying medical conditions
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.(Mark Miller | Augusta Health)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health provided an update to their COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesday afternoon.

In the update, Augusta Health says the hospital has administered 33,236 vaccine doses so far.

The update also says Augusta Health has expanded its age criteria to receive a vaccination. Beginning with the clinic on Thursday, March 11, the age criteria will lower to ages 45-64 with underlying medical conditions.

Currently, Augusta Health’s clinics are open to Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro residents over the age of 65 and those ages 45-64 with underlying health conditions.

Click here to access the new scheduling process for Augusta Health.

Click here to read the full update from Augusta Health.

