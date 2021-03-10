Biden Administration reverses Trump policy change that weakened protection of U.S. birds

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Biden administration has reversed a policy implemented under the Trump administration that weakened the protection of U.S. birds.

For more than 100 years, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act has been in place to protect birds from unregulated killing, harming, chasing, buying or selling.

“[In the] late 19th century, feather collecting, egg collecting, nest collecting, were all very, very popular hobbies,” Ed Clark, President and Co-Founder of the Wildlife Center of Virginia, said. “People would kill birds just to get a feather for their collection. They would destroy nests to get an egg.”

Clark added the fashion industry was also a threat to birds.

The Trump administration changed the policy to end criminal prosecutions for people who unintentionally harmed birds, even if one’s actions led to harming a species.

“Well, that would have meant that the damages from the Gulf oil spill or the Exxon Valdez oil spill in 1989, that all of that would have been, ‘Oh. No harm. No Foul. You didn’t mean to do it. Better luck next time.’ And that’s just not acceptable,” Clark said.

Neither of those examples happened specifically to harm birds, but cumulatively hundreds of thousands of birds were lost as an outcome.

When the Trump administration changed the ruling, the state of Virginia took action to protect birds across the commonwealth.

“The state of Virginia has now implemented what is essentially a similar prohibition on the incidental take birds as called under the treaty act, at the state level,” Clark said.

The Biden administration reversed the Trump ruling to make sure birds are again being protected from intentional and incidental harming across the U.S.

Clark said it’s important people and companies are held responsible for their actions if it leads to hurting our wildlife.

“The birds here at my home, they’re not my birds, but if I harm them, I’m responsible and can be held accountable by the public, by our government agencies for harming a publicly owned resource, and that’s as it should be,” Clark said.

The reversal of the ruling will make it so companies will have to consider how their developments may impact birds when planning.

“Wind turbines are killing a large number of eagles because of where they are placed, and they’re not putting them there in order to kill eagles, but they do kill eagles because they put them in migration routes,” Clark said.

