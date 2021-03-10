Advertisement

Calif. lawmakers call for gender-neutral toy, clothing departments for kids

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Mar. 10, 2021
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Barbie dolls and monster trucks may soon be sharing shelves in California. Two state lawmakers introduced a bill to eliminate “boys” and “girls” sections in stores.

California Assembly Members Evan Low and Cristina Garcia are making a push for gender-neutral retail departments to encourage more tolerance and open-mindedness in parents and children. If big box stores don’t comply, they could face a $1,000 fine.

The bill would apply to departments that sell childcare items, children’s clothing or toys.

“There’s girls who like to play with boy things and boys who like to play with girl things and people who are nonbinary, so why not combine it all?” shopper Carol Schwartz said.

“Let kids play with whatever they want to, and it would also just be easier to find everything if it’s combined into one,” shopper Edith Ismail said.

Low says the bill was inspired by an 8-year-old named Britten who wanted to know why store departments were separated by gender.

“Her bill will help children express themselves freely and without bias. We need to let kids be kids,” he said.

But Chapman University Law Professor Marisa Chincharoolo, who taught gender studies, says if passed, the bill would only further polarize voters.

“I think it’s a very well-intentioned bill. I think there are more effective, more consensus-building ways to achieve progressive values than this type of legislation that says we are just gonna penalize anyone who doesn’t agree with those values,” she said.

If the bill passes, it’s scheduled to take affect New Year’s Day 2024.

