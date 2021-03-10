Advertisement

Drexel wins CAA title, clinches NCAA Tournament berth at AUBC

Drexel has clinched a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Drexel has clinched a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Drexel has clinched a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Dragons defeated Elon, 63-53, Tuesday night at JMU’s Atlantic Union Bank Center to claim the CAA Tournament title and the conference’s automatic berth to the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

It marks Drexel’s first CAA title and the Dragons’ first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 1996. Drexel was the No. 6 seed in the CAA Tournament.

