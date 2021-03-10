Eagles look to regroup after long winning streak snapped

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is looking to start a new winning streak.

The Eagles saw their 15-game, regular-season winning streak snapped with a 25-13 loss at Randolph-Macon last Friday. It marked Bridgewater’s first regular-season and ODAC defeat since October 20, 2018, when Bridgewater lost to Randolph-Macon.

“Key thing is, you never want a loss to beat you twice,” said Bridgewater head coach Michael Clark. “We had a nice long streak there. One of the things about long win streaks is you better be able to dump baggage. A lot of time that baggage is good but it doesn’t mean anything the next Saturday. So I think you really have to apply the same principles, whether you are winning or losing.”

Bridgewater (1-1 Overall, 0-1 ODAC) is scheduled to visit Ferrum for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night.

