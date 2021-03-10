Forest Service to conduct prescribed burn in Page Co. Wednesday

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The United States Forest Service is planning to conduct a prescribed burn in Page County on Wednesday along the South Fork of the Shenandoah River, approximately one mile from the town of Rileyville and eight miles north of Luray.

The prescribed burn will take place in the 275-acre Moody Tract burn area. Ignitions will begin on Wednesday, March 10, and will be completed in one day, according to the Forest Service. Firefighters will continue to monitor the area for several days after the burn.

Due to the prescribed burn, State Route 684, Goods Boat Landing and Goods Landing Road may be temporarily closed. Residents of Bentonville, Fort Valley, Compton, Rileyville and Luray may see or smell smoke.

For more information on the prescribed burn, you can contact the Lee Ranger District Office at 540-984-4101, or follow the Forest Service on Twitter.

A map of prescribed burn units in Page County. (United States Forest Service)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.