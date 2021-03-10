Advertisement

Lawsuit challenges new admissions policy at elite Va. school

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A conservative legal group is suing a northern Virginia school district for discriminating against Asian Americans by overhauling the admissions process at a selective public high school to recruit more Black and Hispanic students.

The Pacific Legal Foundation is holding a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss a lawsuit against Fairfax County Public Schools over the admissions policies at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. The school is frequently ranked as the best in the country.

The student body is 70% Asian American, with minuscule numbers of Black and Hispanic students.

