Luray to sell Browns Building for redevelopment

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - For almost a century, the Browns Building has sat on Luray’s West Main Street, at one point serving as the original Page Theater, later turned restaurant and beauty shop.

“Nothing has the character that these old buildings have,” Luray’s Mayor Jerry Dofflemyer said. “You can’t build that new. I don’t know why that is. It’s an intangible.”

But for years, the building has sat vacant after the town purchased it and tried to host small events in the theater. After the Main Street Bridge Project was completed, the town began to market the building for sale in 2019.

“The town purchased it in 2014. It was used by our contractors as part of the storage for the West Main Street Bridge Project,” Steve Burke, town manager, said.

Last month, the town council agreed for Valley-based IBR Corporation to purchase the building for $50,000, a lot less than what the town purchased the building for several years ago.

Dofflemyer said they are not buying the entire property, and the town will still retain some of the property, including the parking lot behind the building.

Dofflemyer said he is excited to see the work that will be done to overhaul the building and that the continued deterioration was a reason for a need to sell.

“You can look around, it goes down a bit every year,” Dofflemyer said. “We just need to stop that, get back on the tax roll. Hopefully, both the renovation and the operation will provide a lot of jobs for our citizens.”

The town said the building will play the same character, just in a different show. Right now, the plans look as if IBR will reopen a restaurant, find a non-profit to run the theater, and with beautiful views of Hawksbill Creek on the second floor, use it for rental space.

“As one of our councilmen says, it’s a great day for Luray, the day we decided to sell it, and I agree with them,” Dofflemyer said.

The town expects the deal to be complete in the next two weeks and possible construction to begin late this year.

