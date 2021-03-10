Massanutten homeowners fed up with steep water bills.

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) — “Everybody’s hopping mad about it,” said Massanutten resident Joan Hart.

Anger and confusion have been boiling over on the mountain as Massanutten residents saw a nearly 50 percent increase in water bills starting last fall.

“We had heard rumors that, you know, the rates are gonna go up, but we didn’t get a whole lot of information. It’s one of those things you would have to really dig deep yourself, and it’s like ok, we’ll see what happens, and then they just skyrocketed,” Hart said.

Hart has lived in the area for five years and has never seen her bill this high. “October 2020, $97.11; November, $117.86; December, $142.64,” she said in reference to her past water bills.

The Senior Vice President of Corix, the company that owns and operates the Massanutten Public Service Corporation, says part of that money is helping to preserve clean water.

“[There has] been capital improvements and [there] continues to be capital improvements within our system which really drive rates at the end of the day,” said Steve Lubertozzi.

Orris Hambleton, a member of the MPOA Board of Directors, is not buying this.

“They’re inventing any possible cost that they can pass on to the customer, and therefore they are justifying additional increases to the water rates,” Hambleton said.

Now, Rockingham County plans to step in as water authority. But for residents, it’s a long and windy road before they see change.

“The way a process works for acquisition is for the fair market value to be offered, and then I expect there would be some negotiations and discussions between the county and the current owner of the system,” says Chairman of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors Stephen King.

King says the process of appraisal and negotiations could take at least a few months.

Stay with WHSV as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.