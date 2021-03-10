New sensor technology at UVA can target issues in both diseased and healthy brains

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Scientists at the University of Virginia have a new brain sensor tool that could have huge implications for people with neurological diseases.

This new technology allows scientists to see how brain cells communicate in both healthy and diseased brains. Researchers say this could help us better understand diseases and disorders from Alzheimer’s to Autism.

“We can basically see what is exactly wrong with this patient and basically target direct treatment to treat all of their disease so it’s very exciting,” lead researcher Julius Zhu said.

Next steps include using the technology on a larger scale to help target and facilitate new treatments for diseases and illnesses.

