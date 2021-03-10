Advertisement

Physician says it’s time to reschedule any missed routine visits with your doctor

(WKYT)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many people delayed routine visits with their doctor during the pandemic, but one physician says now’s the time to reschedule those appointments.

“Delaying care for screening preventions, screening for colonoscopies for colon cancer, breast cancer, other screening exams, are meant to help patients to be able to catch diseases before they become life-jeopardizing diseases,” Matthew Miller, a breast cancer imaging specialist at UVA, said.

Last March, UVA Health and other hospitals were advised to put a temporary pause on mammograms and other cancer catching screenings.

“Here at UVA, we did see a drop in our mammograms as we intentionally followed those guidelines. We saw about a 99% drop in our screening mammograms,” Miller said.

However, Miller says there are still patients to this day delaying preventative care.

“We’re still trying to recover from that deficit of that lack of imaging for those patients we’re trying to recapture and help all patients come in for their screenings,” Miller said.”

That’s why it’s important to get checked now before it’s too late.

“The risks from postponing needed routine care, continue to go up each day that we wait, so I would definitely encourage patients to speak with their doctor even over the phone if they need to try to get themselves back in to see their physicians,” Miller said.

Miller says UVA’s Breast Care Center follows very strict protocols to minimize the risk of a patient caching COVID-19 while getting a mammogram.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire displaces Waynesboro family
Waynesboro house fire displaces four adults and three children Monday night
Northam delivers COVID-19 briefing, discusses vaccine distribution
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
A 33-year veteran of the Virginia Division of Capitol Police has died while undergoing...
Capitol Police Master Officer dies while undergoing treatment for COVID-19
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Latest News

New sensor technology out of UVA can target issues in both diseased and healthy brains.
New sensor technology at UVA can target issues in both diseased and healthy brains
What infectious disease experts say you can do if you’re fully vaccinated
An individual receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic by Lord Fairfax Community...
LFCC, Rotz Pharmacy team up to administer COVID-19 vaccines
Courtesy WVIR
Charlottesville community raising donations to give to workers at UVA Medical Center