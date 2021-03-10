Police investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday, March 9 in Shenandoah County.

Officials say the crash happened at 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday along John Marshall Highway near Hockman Road.

According to police, a 2002 Chevrolet S10 was traveling eastbound on John Marshall Highway when it ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with an embankment.

Police say the driver, identified as James W. McFall Jr., 59, of Lebanon Church, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center.

Virginia State Police say McFall later succumbed to his injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

