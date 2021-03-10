SAW Coat Project gives gift of warmth this winter

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - During this winter of isolation, a family in the Shenandoah Valley has been spending some Saturdays doing something a little bit different. They’ve even inspired others to do the same.

Jim Leichliter and his two sons, Brec and Sawyer, have helped to keep people warm this winter with the SAW (Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro) Coat Project.

“We were eating breakfast and dad came up to us and he was like ‘hey I have a great idea,’ and we were like ‘OK, what?’,” said 14-year-old Brec Leichliter.

Brec’s dad, Jim, told his sons about an article he’d read where people in Norway were leaving coats out in the community for people in need. “This is perfect, especially during COVID,” stated Jim.

The boys were immediately on board. “Yeah, let’s do it,” said Brec. “The first thing we did is we bought three coats, and we hung them up around Gypsy Hill Park.’

The next day, the Leichliter’s went back to the park, and the coats were gone.

“We make little tags that say ‘enjoy this gift of warmth’, and then ‘#SAW Coat Project’,” stated Jim.

Sharing their mission on Facebook, the Leichliters got a big donation. “Gosh, probably over 25 jackets,” said Jim. They hung those jackets at Staunton’s Montgomery Hall Park.

“I had so much fun putting up the jackets,” said 11-year-old Sawyer Leichliter.

“It was definitely like a struggle to like find where to like, you know, hang them up so that they wouldn’t like blow over and stuff,” said Brec.

But they really want people to hang their own coats. “It’s hard with COVID because I feel like we’re so fragmented and segmented trying to quarantine, but this was a way to get everyone involved,” said Jim.

People did get involved, the SAW Coat Project Facebook page has posts from others in the community who’ve done the same. And, as winter wraps up, the Leichliters say they’ll be back again next year.

