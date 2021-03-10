Advertisement

Senator Tim Kaine talks COVID-19 relief during virtual press conference

By Simone McKenny
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia Senator Tim Kaine held a virtual press conference on Wednesday discussing the American Rescue Plan that was passed in the house, just hours after the meeting.

“The ability to crush this virus and finally get out of the healthcare catastrophe, to get our businesses reopened again, and to get our children back in school is sort of the three driving principles, but there is much much more to this bill,” Sen. Kaine said.

Sen. Kaine said the bill includes more than $3.8 billion for Virginia COVID-19 relief or to help the state’s economy recover from the pandemic.

“We need to now turn to building an economy to come out of this crisis that reemploys the ten million, but also creates an economy that is robust but more sustainable to the past. Both environmentally sustainable, but also less subject to the boom-bust cycles. Also, an economy that is more equitable,” Sen. Kaine said.

The Virginia senator said there will be a lot of needs met for the Commonwealth.

”I expect we are going to see it have a dramatic effect on American’s health, on their economic health. But also, their feeling of wellbeing as we exit, hopefully soon, a very very dark chapter in American life.”

There are billions allocated for, vaccine distribution, schools, restaurants and more. You can read the entire American Rescue Plan by clicking here.

