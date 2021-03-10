Shenandoah Co. Public Schools announces expansion of in-person learning opportunities

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah County Public Schools announced the expansion of in-person learning opportunities for students in its hybrid learning model on Wednesday, March 10.

According to a press release from Shenandoah County Public Schools (SCPS), all students in grades six through 12 who are currently in the hybrid model will be accommodated for in-person learning per their request of up to four days per week starting March 22.

The press release says virtual learners in grades six through 12 who wish to attend in person one or more days per week and virtual learners in PreK through fifth grade who wish to attend four days per week will be considered and accommodated to the extent possible, starting the first day back from Spring Break on April 5.

SCPS recently sent out a survey to all parents and guardians to determine how they desired their students’ learning for the remainder of the school year. The school district says all parents who completed the survey by March 9 will be contacted by their school to confirm their choices.

