Shenandoah Green Staunton Legacy Tree Project works to plant trees for every Staunton student

Volunteers for the Staunton Legacy Tree Project planted over 800 trees in October 2020,...
Volunteers for the Staunton Legacy Tree Project planted over 800 trees in October 2020, including at the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind, seen here.(Credit Shenandoah Greens/WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Green continues to work toward its goal of planting a tree for each student in Staunton City Schools.

The project began last fall and since its beginning, there have been more than 800 trees planted around the Queen City.

The project is aiming for 2,746 trees to be planted. Leaders of the organization say the project helps the environment and the community.

“It’s to make the world a better place. It’s for the children as they grow up. We want to help to mitigate climate change. You know trees are really good at sucking carbon out of the air,” Caroline Sheridan with Shenandoah Greens explained.

“With the help of grants, business donations, and individual donations through their “Tree Musketeer” program, they have at least 600 more to plant this month. Species include lots of native seedlings, like American Hornbeam, Fringe Tree, Yellowwood, Tulip Poplar, Swamp White Oak, and more. And you can have trees planted at your home or business free of charge,” Shenandoah Green explained in a press release.

Residents who live within the 24401 zip code and are interested in having a tree planted at their home business or other property can reach out to shenandoahgreen@gmail.com or visit the Shenandoah Green website.

“We need homes for trees. The ones we are looking for a home specifically are going to small seedlings,” Sheridan said.

You can find more about the Staunton Legacy Tree Project by clicking here.

