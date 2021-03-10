The warm-up continues for now

(WHSV) - Temperatures will continue to rise this week until a cold front moves through sometime during the day on Friday. Rain chances are there but slim.

WEDNESDAY: Plentiful sunshine again this afternoon with even warmer temperatures than yesterday. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A few spots in the Shenandoah Valley may make it to 70. Typical warm spots/low valleys in West Virginia around Petersburg and Moorefield in the low to mid 70s. Some clouds move in later, but still mostly sunny.

A spectacular day to be outside and enjoy these spring-like temperatures! A beautiful evening to get out and enjoy as well with temperatures in the 60s. Turning more partly to mostly cloudy for the night which will help to hold temperatures up. Still cool but much higher than the last few weeks. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Temperatures will be 15-20 degrees above average Wednesday through Friday. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: **A fire weather watch is in effect for the Shenandoah Valley Thursday. This is due to warm temperatures, very low humidity and gusty winds. Even though our West Virginia areas are not included, all burning across the region is discouraged. It’s still spring wildfire season for both Virginia and West Virginia so that means no outdoor burning anyways before 5 pm for West Virginia and before 4 pm for Virginia.

Thursday (whsv)

Morning as temperatures a bit higher than we’ve seen, rising into the 50s. A good amount of sunshine for the day with some afternoon clouds and very warm. High temperatures well above average with highs in the low to mid 70s across the area. Typical warm spots/low valleys in West Virginia in the upper 70s. Breezy for the day but winds will be out of the southwest, a warm wind. Another incredible day to enjoy outside if you can.

A beautiful evening with temperatures slipping into the 60s. Rather mild for the evening. A few clouds for the night but a rather pleasant night with lows in the upper 40s across our West Virginia locations, near 50 and low 50s for the Valley.

FRIDAY: Another relatively mild morning with temperatures rising through the 50s. Turning partly to mostly cloudy today as a cold front begins to approach the area. Still warm for the day with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. A few spotty showers later in the afternoon. The best chance will be across the Allegheny mountains and fairly spotty elsewhere. Not everyone will see rain and this will not be a washout. Should the front slow down the rain chance may be pushed back into the early evening.

Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening and rather mild. Temperatures in the 60s for the early evening. Turning cool overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: A cool morning with temperatures in the 40s. We’ll stay fairly cloudy for the day with cooler temperatures behind the cold front. Still pleasant and mild but cooler than the last few days. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Much cooler overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Chilly to begin the day as morning temperatures will be in the 30s. Still hanging onto those clouds and again cooler than the last several days. Highs in the low to mid 50s, so still a relatively nice afternoon. Clouds stay in place overnight as our next system approaches the area. Overnight lows will be quite chilly with temperatures falling into the low 30s.

MONDAY: Clouds continues to thicken up during the day. A chilly morning as temperatures will start out in the 30s. A cool afternoon for today with highs only reach the upper 40s to low 50s yet again. Our next system will approach the area, but there’s lots of uncertainty about when exactly the precipitation arrives, so we’ll keep you updated as we get closer. This looks like a better chance to see more substantial rainfall.

TUESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s. We’ll continue to monitor that next system, as we could have rain lasting into the day on Tuesday. A cooler day overall, as high temperatures will only climb into the upper 40s to right around 50.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.