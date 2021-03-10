Advertisement

Three people transported to hospital following house fire in Elkton

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:21 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One person had minor injuries and two people were sent for observation after a house fire in Elkton Tuesday night.

Rockingham Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway tells WHSV, it happened around 10 p.m. along the five thousand block of Berrytown Road.

Crews in Rockingham County, McGaheysville, Grottoes and Elkton responded to the scene.

Chief Holloway said the three individuals were in the home at the time of the fire.

Fire officials were able to knock out the flames in about 20 minutes.

According to Holloway, there is significant damage to the home and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The people who live in the home are displaced and are reportedly being helped out by family in the area.

