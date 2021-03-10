Warm weather increases outdoor dining at Staunton restaurant

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The pandemic has taken a toll on many small businesses but outdoor dining made all the difference. And after a cold and snowy winter, restaurants in Staunton are happy about this warm weather and hopes it sticks around.

Errin and Ken Paris are the owners of Table 44 in Staunton. The restaurant has been open for about three years.

“Business was great before the pandemic hit, we literally had the new bar space open for about two weeks before we had to shut down,” Table 44 co-owner Ken Paris said.

Restrictions on restaurants and bars varied throughout the pandemic, but according to an order from Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 72, restaurants can operate indoors and outdoors as long as physical distancing is in place. Dining rooms must be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Ken and Erinn say outdoor dining has become a huge part of their business.

“We don’t have a ton of indoor dining. We only have about 45 seats, so it doubles our capacity,” Ken said.

As we come to the end of a cold and snowy winter, the couple says the warm weather feels great.

“We feel better, especially because we know people that have mostly during the winter months, have been trying to support us still and doing take-out. I know they are excited to come and dine outside where they feel safer,” Errin said.

Joe’s Chili💥 •Beef Tenderloin, Roast Pork, White Corn off the cob, Cheddar, Scallions, Corn Muffin. • #table44... Posted by Table 44 on Friday, February 26, 2021

The couple says the pandemic brought a lot of changes, but they were happy to have the support of the community through it all.

“We all worked harder than we ever worked. We knew there was a light at the end of the tunnel,” Errin explained.

