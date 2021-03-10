WHSV EndZone Scoreboard: 2021 Spring Season - Week 3

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football scores from Week 3 of the VHSL 2021 spring season.

Tuesday, March 9

Turner Ashby 27, East Rockingham 0

Friday, March 12

Broadway at Liberty-Bedford - 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Waynesboro - 7 p.m.

Clarke County at Page County - 7 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Stuarts Draft - 6 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Staunton - 6 p.m.

Riverheads at Fort Defiance - 6 p.m.

Luray at Stonewall Jackson - 7 p.m.

Strasburg at Madison County - 7 p.m.

Central at Skyline - 7 p.m.

