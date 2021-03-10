WHSV EndZone Scoreboard: 2021 Spring Season - Week 3
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football scores from Week 3 of the VHSL 2021 spring season.
Tuesday, March 9
Turner Ashby 27, East Rockingham 0
Friday, March 12
Broadway at Liberty-Bedford - 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Waynesboro - 7 p.m.
Clarke County at Page County - 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Stuarts Draft - 6 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Staunton - 6 p.m.
Riverheads at Fort Defiance - 6 p.m.
Luray at Stonewall Jackson - 7 p.m.
Strasburg at Madison County - 7 p.m.
Central at Skyline - 7 p.m.
