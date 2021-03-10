Advertisement

WHSV EndZone Scoreboard: 2021 Spring Season - Week 3

High school football scores from Week 3 of the VHSL 2021 spring season.
High school football scores from Week 3 of the VHSL 2021 spring season.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football scores from Week 3 of the VHSL 2021 spring season.

Tuesday, March 9

Turner Ashby 27, East Rockingham 0

Friday, March 12

Broadway at Liberty-Bedford - 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Waynesboro - 7 p.m.

Clarke County at Page County - 7 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Stuarts Draft - 6 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Staunton - 6 p.m.

Riverheads at Fort Defiance - 6 p.m.

Luray at Stonewall Jackson - 7 p.m.

Strasburg at Madison County - 7 p.m.

Central at Skyline - 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Coronavirus Virginia
First case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 identified in Central Va.
Governor Ralph Northam has high hopes about what is on the horizon, post pandemic in Virginia.
Virginia’s governor reflects on COVID-19 decisions, impacts and fallout
House fire displaces Waynesboro family
Waynesboro house fire displaces four adults and three children Monday night
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 892 on Monday

Latest News

Drexel has clinched a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Drexel wins CAA title, clinches NCAA Tournament berth at AUBC
The James Madison women’s basketball team begins postseason play Thursday.
Postseason play begins Thursday for Dukes
James Madison freshman guard Peyton McDaniel has been named CAA Rookie of the Year for her...
McDaniel named CAA Rookie of the Year, Jefferson earns First Team honors
Moloney named JMU starting QB
Moloney named JMU starting QB