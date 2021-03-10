Advertisement

W.Va. gov OKs bill elevating tourism, development offices

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice applauds the West Virginia Supreme Court Justices during the...
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice applauds the West Virginia Supreme Court Justices during the State of the State Address in the House Chambers of the West Virginia State Capitol Building in Charleston, W.Va., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)(Chris Jackson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has approved legislation that elevates the state’s tourism division and development office to separate cabinet-level departments.

Effective in late May, they will be known separately as the Department of Tourism and Department of Economic Development.

Last month Justice appointed former Senate President Mitch Carmichael to become the state’s economic development director. Carmichael, a Jackson County Republican, lost in the June 2020 Republican primary. He served as Senate president from 2017 to 2020 and was made the target of teachers who packed the state Capitol during strikes in 2018 and 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire displaces Waynesboro family
Waynesboro house fire displaces four adults and three children Monday night
Northam delivers COVID-19 briefing, discusses vaccine distribution
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
A 33-year veteran of the Virginia Division of Capitol Police has died while undergoing...
Capitol Police Master Officer dies while undergoing treatment for COVID-19
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Latest News

The University of Virginia Rotunda in Charlottesville.
2 UVA graduates launch diversity, equity, and inclusion company
New sensor technology out of UVA can target issues in both diseased and healthy brains.
New sensor technology at UVA can target issues in both diseased and healthy brains
Picture of money
Applications sought for WVa abandoned mine site projects
File image
Lawsuit challenges new admissions policy at elite Va. school