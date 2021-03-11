Advertisement

Broad Porch Coffee opening locations in Luray and Grottoes

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - You can find Broad Porch Coffee inside the Agora Market in downtown Harrisonburg, and later in 2021, additional locations will be opening in Luray and Grottoes.

The Luray location, soon-to-be found at 20 W. Main St., is a project over two years in the making. Co-owners Phil Duntemann and Jill McMullan hoped to open this second location last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed their plans.

“We kept moving forward with it and we’re getting pretty close to opening in Luray, which is definitely what we’re focusing on right now,” Duntemann said.

Earlier this week, Broad Porch Coffee was approved by the Grottoes Town Council to lease a publically owned space, at 204 Aspen Ave., Duntemann said.

“We have a 1963 Shasta camper that we have been doing events out of. Last year we didn’t do many events. It was a bit impossible to do, so we were thinking of different ways to utilize our camper to serve coffee,” Duntemann said. “We thought it would be a nice addition to the town.”

Broad Porch Coffee hopes to open the Luray location this spring and the Grottoes location this summer, Duntemann said.

“It’s not necessarily something we envisioned when we started, but the opportunity arose and it kind of fell in line with what we wanted to do with the community,” Duntemann said.

For more information on Broad Porch Coffee, click here.

