Central Shenandoah Health District explains how to know you’re not getting scammed when they call

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — If you’ve registered for a COVID-19 vaccine, it’s important that you answer your phone when you get a call.

While the caller ID may not say the call is from the health department, the Central Shenandoah Health District said they will always identify that they’re from the health department when you answer. They’ll also ask you for your name, date of birth, address and some health questions.

They will never ask for your social security number, bank information or citizenship status. They also will not go door to door to try to sell the vaccine to community members.

“If individuals do not pick up their phone, then we can’t get ahold of them to schedule them for a clinic appointment. Usually, our clinics are scheduled about a week out, so we’re usually scheduling people a few days before their appointment,” Laura Lee Wight, Population Health Community Coordinator and Public Information Officer for the Central Shenandoah Health District, said.

Wight added that the health district has been getting a lot more vaccines, meaning clinics have a higher capacity for more people to participate in in a single day, and they need to fill those up quickly.

“It has been a little bit difficult for us to fill those clinics because individuals are either not answering their phones or they’re not seeing the email invite,” Wight said.

The health district is now posting leftover time slots on its website. Those extra slots are only available to people who are eligible to get the vaccine. For those without access to the internet, it’s especially important to answer the phone because they would not be able to see those appointments.

“And if you don’t answer the phone but you have voicemail set up, then we will leave you a voicemail stating our names, what agency we’re with and we’ll be saying we’re just calling to check in about your COVID-19 vaccine, give us a call back and we’ll leave you with a number and instructions,” Wight said.

If you miss the call, Wight said you will not be taken off their list, and they will continue to call you for other vaccine opportunities in the future.

