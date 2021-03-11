Advertisement

CMS, CDC revise visitation guidance for nursing homes during COVID-19 pandemic

Nursing home residents may now be able to visit with family.
By Simone McKenny
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have revised visitation guidance for nursing homes amid the pandemic.

CMS released the following information in a press release on their website.

“According to the updated guidance, facilities should allow responsible indoor visitation at all times and for all residents, regardless of vaccination status of the resident, or visitor, unless certain scenarios arise that would limit visitation for:

  • Unvaccinated residents, if the COVID-19 county positivity rate is greater than 10 percent and less than 70 percent of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated;
  • Residents with confirmed COVID-19 infection, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met the criteria to discontinue transmission-based precautions; or
  • Residents in quarantine, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated until they have met criteria for release from quarantine.”

Locally, some nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been creative when it comes to connecting residents to family members, often using virtual platforms to conduct visits when in-person visitation was not safe.

“They can see their grandchildren and their great-grandchildren. It’s going to bring joy and vibrancy. It’s going to be good for our residents and it is going to be good for our families,” Jenny Buchanan, the executive director of The Retreat at Fishersville, said.

The Retreat at Fishersville is an assisted living community in Augusta County.

“Not being able to see their families and their loved ones, really has — you can see the difference in our folks. It’s made them not only sad and miss them but we’ve seen a physical decline. So I really think this is going to bring life back into the community,” Buchanan explained.

CMS leaders say there is more than just a physical risk from the pandemic. This time has been tough on seniors, mentally as well.

“That is why, now that millions of vaccines have been administered to nursing home residents and staff, and the number of COVID cases in nursing homes has dropped significantly, CMS is updating its visitation guidance to bring more families together safely. This is an important step that we are taking, as we continue to emphasize the importance of maintaining infection prevention practices, given the continued risk of transmission of COVID-19,” Dr. Lee Fleisher the Chief Medical Officer of CMS, said in a press release.

To read more about the new guidance for nursing homes, click here.

